Sonic Mega 15" Plush Stuffed Toy | $33 | Target

Sonic Mega 15" Plush Stuffed Toy | $35 | Amazon

We’ve done it, folks. The tyrannical leader who killed our beloved Wario is finally gone. Just like emperor Palpatine, somehow Wario has returned. He has taken his throne back as the Editor-in-Chief of The Inventory and beheaded Sonic the Usurper. Anyway, we’re not really sure what we’d like to do with the head now. You can just go buy it if you’d like. The important thing is that the blue menace has been stopped and our rightful king is back doing what he does best—inexplicably appearing in the header image for our deals of the day post.