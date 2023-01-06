It's all consuming.
Outsmart Seasonal Sads With These Great Buys

Everything in your life isn't bad and terrible. It's just January.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Image for article titled Outsmart Seasonal Sads With These Great Buys
Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re as sensitive to the seasons as I am, you may be feeling a little bit down right now. The holidays are over and now it’s just...winter. The fun part of the season has ended. There is no more cheer, merriment, or presents–just January’s icy embrace. That was probably dramatic, but I have a good excuse: it’s winter. If you want some help to loosen the season’s gloomy grip on you, here are some great products to start with.

Venustas Heated Vest | $140 | Amazon

Venustas Heated Vest | $140 | Amazon
Venustas Heated Vest | $140 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

My girlfriend owns this and I’m convinced that if she were in a situation where she could only save one of us, she would still have a heated vest. Sometimes the best way to beat winter at its own game is to simply go outside and soak up the sun. This vest will help you stay toasty while you’re in your Sheryl Crow era. Also, it’s currently over 25% off!

Clever Yoga Set | $80 | Amazon

Clever Yoga Set | $80 | Amazon

Clever Yoga Set | $80 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
I’m not a big fitness person, but I always feel more centered after doing yoga. Anything that can help your mental well-being during these harsh months should be a priority.

Rsccleaner Light Therapy Lamp | $50 | Amazon

Rsccleaner Light Therapy Lamp | $50 | Amazon
Rsccleaner Light Therapy Lamp | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Nobody can be faulted for not wanting to be outside in this weather. If it’s too cold to be outside or the sun is hiding behind its cloud friends, this lamp can be a nice substitute. As Ina Garten once said: “if you don’t have real sun, store-bought is fine.”

Dr. Teal's Bath Combo | $18 | Amazon

Dr. Teal’s Bath Combo | $18 | Amazon
Dr. Teal’s Bath Combo | $18 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
If you can’t beat winter, lean into the cozy vibes with a relaxing bath filled with calming lavender. This combo pack is currently 25% off and just waiting to fill your bath with chill vibes.

