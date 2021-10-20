Featured Product: Squid Game Tracksuit Set | $20-$25 | Amazon

It’s honestly really awesome to see non-English international media make its way into the mainstream. At his Oscar speech for Parasite, Bong Joon Ho made the statement, “ Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” Well, the same can be said about TV shows too and it looks like America has taken his advice, bringing the South Korean survival drama Squid Game to the top of Netflix’s charts.



This massively successful series came just in time for Halloween. The 9-episode binge-worthy battle royale is filled with iconic outfits that can easily be adapted for either solo or group costumes.

Dress like one of the participants risking their lives playing children’s games for the chance to win ₩45.6 billion. Choose from any of the main characters’ numbers (001/199/067/218/456/212) or do a custom number for only $5 more. That’s a small price to pay if you win and erase your debt forever.

Episode 1 of Squid Game opens with a bang, watching 255 players’ lives eliminated as they could not stay still during Red Light, Green Light. The judge of that of course was the eerie and giant animatronic doll that would turn her head fully around to spot moving players. Now you can be just like her with this costume for $17.

Want a really simple costume? Toss on a red hoodie and get one of these triangle, square, or circle masks. They’re $11 each, but if you and two friends want to do a group effort, you can get all three for just $17. Just remember that if you’re in a circle, you better not speak to your friends wearing the triangle and square unless spoken to.

If you don’t want to go the costume route, and just want some sweet Squid Game merch, Hot Topic has a magnitude of new shirts available. Get a numbered T-shirt of one of the participants, the doodled imagery for each game they play, the shapes found on the guards’ masks, some cool renditions of the Red Light, Green Light doll, and more.

Round out your costume with the circle-triangle-square game invitation card. Thi s set comes with 10 for $6. Want to creep out your friends? Wedge this in their front door.

