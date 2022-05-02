Hello Kitty & Friends Monopoly | $36 | Amazon



It’s Hello Kitty & Friends Monopoly!!!!! What more do you need? Sure, it’s only 11% off, but that still counts as a sale in our book . So, yes, you can pick up Earth’s final board game (because what else could you possibly need to play after acquiring this?) for just $36 at Amazon right now. Unfortunately, you will need real money and not Hello Kitty dollars to purchase it. But it’s a small price to pay for being able to temporarily enter the world of Sanrio any time you feel like it. By the way, dibs on the Kuromi piece.