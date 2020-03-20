Photo : Photo by Osman Rana on Unsplash

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives. Prev Next View All

In these uncertain times, it feels like a personal affront when you have to leave the house, and the weather is shit. Like, look, I don’t want to run down the street to buy toothpaste at an eerily-empty Duane Reade as much as you (aka, the world, I guess?) don’t want me to. However, I also don’t want to order one measly tube on Amazon Prime, thus forcing a succession of workers along the supply chain to help it find its way to my apartment.



And yes, this is a specific and true example from my life that I experienced this morning in New York City. Write what you know, they say!

Advertisement

So I was glad to be able to pull on my favorite Rains parka to complete this unwelcome pre-9am task (though now that I’m thinking of it, should I just be spreading some baking powder onto my toothbrush and making do for the foreseeable future? God, I’m spiraling now...).

Right, where was I? Rainy days! For crappy weather, Rains is the best outerwear guys aren’t wearing. The brand ‘defying Danish weather since 2012' is damn near an institution over there, and with good reason. It’s got Scandinavian heritage coming out the wazoo. Think, an IKEA-esque commitment to both simplicity and functionality.

Check out the most stylish, weatherproof picks from Rains, below:

Short Hooded Coat Graphic : Style Girlfriend

We love a Scandinavian brand that has no time for your clever product names inspired by the designer’s recent trip to Morocco, or a scent memory from childhood. No, this thing is a coat that is short, with a hood. Moving. On.



Okay, fine. A few more things: the waterproof jacket features a straight body shape (good for damp days you want to wear a bunch of layers underneath), big-ass pockets with button flaps, ventilating airholes, and a drawstring hood featuring Rains’ signature built-in cap.

Fishtail Parka Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

Want something that covers your butt for when the rain is doing that “jumping back up at the backs of your legs from puddles on the ground” thing? Rains’ fishtail parka fits the bill.



Made from a waterproof fabric (you’ll notice a trend here, perhaps?) with a sophisticated (for a raincoat, anyway) matte finish, it has a boxy, casual fit, with snap buttons, double-welded seams, and a weather-resistant zipper.

Bucket Hat Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

Maybe it’s just...lightly spitting outside, and you don’t want to go all out with your rain gear? Good thing bucket hats are back.



While the brand does offer a surprisingly stylish waterproof dad hat, the 360-degree brim on this bad boy will keep you dry and on-trend. Made in Rains’ go-to lightweight waterproof fabric on the outside, the inside features a surprisingly soft, breathable fabric to keep your dome cozy under a rainy sky.

Backpack Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The last thing you want is to have to visit the Genius Bar for a melting down Macbook Air right now (is the Apple Store even open?), so it’s good to be sure you and your belongings are staying safe and dry in inclement weather.



This waterproof rucksack has magnetic closings, carabiner details, an inside laptop pocket and a hidden phone pocket on the backside.

Quilted Parka Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

The brand’s padded raincoat boasts a toasty warm drawstring hood with toggle locks and adjustable cuffs with hidden elastic bands. The tl;dr? Don’t expect to get a drop on you when wearing this mother of all rain jacket-parka hybrids.



In the Before Times, I’d have told you to go for the sedated navy or black, but now I’m all in on the bright yellow. Can’t be too safe out there!