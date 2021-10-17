ASUS AX5400 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router | $200 | B estBuy

We have all had moments where we would want to punch our screen, break our phone or smash our gaming controller due to lag. It is not a fun feeling knowing you were about to kill that opponent or conquer that quest and you were stopped by your incapable router. No fear the Asus AX540 0 router is here! With ultra-fast speeds up to 5400 Mbps, the connection in your games will be flawless. There is also an awesome mobile game mode option with this router, you can minimize lag and latency with a quick tap on the app. The AX5400 also has a 4x greater network capacity and will increase your Wi-fi range by 80%. The Asus AiM esh technology within this router allows you to seamlessly create a whole-home mesh network with other AiMesh compatible routers. The AiProtection Pro will keep all unwanted guests out of your home network. Get connected by Asus today and save $30.



Advertisement