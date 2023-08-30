Nike’s Slashing Prices for Labor Day, and We Are Here for It

Nike doesn’t mess around when it comes to sales, so don’t miss this one: they’re slashing up to 50% off clearance prices for Labor Day. The sale comes on top of other discounts, which equals major savings for you on thousands of items, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and equipment. It’s a great opportunity to refresh your wardrobe as we head toward fall — or to make sure you’re fully prepped when next summer rolls around.

Labor Day Sale | Up to 50% off clearance | Nike

As always, the sale includes fits for men, women, and kids, as well as unisex items. And the breadth of Nike’s line means you can wear your new shoes or clothes for activities across your life, not just sports. Seriously, there is something for everyone, and at an amazing price. Check out the Labor Day sale now for a limited time.