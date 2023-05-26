It seems like everyone I know is into pickleball lately, so what better time to take advantage of an incredible clearance and get your feet on the court at Nike with up to 40% off on limited items? As the seasons change, it might be time to upgrade your athletic gear, and Nike has the best deals to keep you stylish, comfortable, and serving winning matches all day.

Select Nike shoes and clothing | up to 40% off | Nike

At Nike, there’s no need to trade sustainability for functionality with 38% off the Air Vapormax 2021 Flyknit made from recyclable materials. Complete the look with the super soft, top-rated Legend women’s training t-shirt that will keep you dry and moving as you dash from stretching at the track to the court.