Xbox Core Pulse Red Wireless Controller | $49 | Amazon



It’s not controversial to say that Microsoft make some of the best game controllers around. They’ve been solid from the start, but with the Xbox One and now the new Xbox Series S and X tweaks to the design they’re absolutely sublime. The Xbox Core Pulse Red Wireless Controller packs all of that knowledge and power into a wonderful shade of red, and it’s on sale today with 25% off at $49. The Xbox Core Pulse Red Wireless Controller has sculpted surfaces for better grip and comfort, a hybrid d-pad for better accuracy, a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and can easily work with both Xbox consoles and PCs with very little effort.