Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse (Stormtrooper) | $38 | Amazon

This high-precision mouse supports 35 0 hours of battery life and is great for long gaming sessions. It’s able to hop between 2.4Ghz Wireless and Bluetooth on the fly when it detects interference on one frequency which in turn creates a lag-free and stable experience for you. The symmetrical form factor can be used right or left-handed with five programmable buttons that can be remapped or assigned complex macros. It also looks like a dang stormtrooper from Star Wars. That’s fun! Get it for 37% off.