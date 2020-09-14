Monday's Best Deals: JACHS NY Men's Shirts, TaoTronics Earbuds, Faux Leather Messenger Bag, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

An Anjou essential oil diffuser, a faux leather messenger bag, a TaoTronics ceramic heater and oscillating fan, a pair of Bluetooth TaoTronics magnetic earbuds, a set of Wanbasion knives, and men’s short and long sleeve JACHS NY tech shirts lead Monday’s best deals.



TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds MAG54 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you have an open office and chatty coworkers or if you need some auditory stimulation during your workout, I have the same solution for both for only $12.



With this Kinja exclusive deal, get a pair of TaoTronics bluetooth magnetic earbuds for 64% off when you use promo code MAG54 at checkout.

This deal is only good until Thursday, so get it while you can!

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1134

Once upon a time, I’d chuck a pair of in-box earbuds so fast and hard you’d mistake it for a bola. But the Apple EarPods that ship with iPhone purchases are actually pretty good for a basic stringed pair of earbuds. Not for $30, perhaps, but with a massive discount bringing the 3.5mm set down to $10, we had to double check to make sure they weren’t knockoffs. If you’re on a newer iPhone, you’ll want the version with a Lightning connector, which isn’t quite as cheap, but still boasts its own decent cut down to $17.



Funny story: my sister actually can’t use anything other than AirPods. Her ear shape simply doesn’t conform to anything else we consider “normal” in this universe (the definition of which seems to mutate by the day). If you’re in her boat and you don’t feel like shelling out on AirPods, this is the ticket.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06X16Z7DZ?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=10

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0GB8CC?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=17

Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Mechanical keyboards are durable, comfortable, accurate, and they tend to have nice, clicky feedback no matter which you get. If you haven’t already tried one, the Razer Huntsman is an excellent entry point at just $90 today. This is the base 10-key model, which has customizable RGB lighting zones (including Razer Chroma integration in supported games) and programmable macro buttons.



https://theinventory.com/cheap-mechanical-keyboard-restore-1844998773

This one uses Razer’s proprietary optical switches, a light-based system said to have 30% shorter actuation distance compared to typical switches. This theoretically translates to even more precise movement and response time, but good luck perceiving the difference as most mechanical keyboards are already plenty quick. Check it out at Amazon right here.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DHNZ676?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Maybe your old monitor’s starting to feel a little dated, or your work-issued laptop’s screen is starting to feel pretty cramped. Either way, a bigger monitor can give you a better view of whatever pixels need peepin’, and it’ll save your neck the strain of having to stare downwards all day. You could get lost in the sea of monitors to choose from, but all the specs can be tricky to parse, and you won’t really know if you’ll be happy with it until it’s all set up.



Samsung’s 32-inch curved 1080p monitor doesn’t offer the best resolution, especially at that screen size, but it’s down to $220 at Newegg when you use promo code 9GUPFGR29, saving a grand total of $80. For your money, you’ll still get the benefits of a curved monitor, just without the crispness that a more pricey screen might offer. You won’t care, though, as you’re typing your savings into this month’s budget sheet.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1107

If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s time to take notice. This manufacturer really stepped its TV game up in recent years. Its panels seem to be sourced from quality vendors, they have all the latest smart features, and most importantly, they’re cheap as all hell. Take this 40-incher, for instance, which comes in at only $189.99. Granted, you’re only getting 1080p resolution for that money, but that’s more than enough pixels for this size. This one sports Android TV for its smart platform, which means you get access to thousands of apps and games at Google Play, plus Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1078

Now, if your cup runneth over, you should also check out this 75" 4K QLED, which is normally $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking $800 off the price. With a mini LED backlight and a quantum dot layer sandwiching the display panel, this TV achieves some of the best color and sharpness you’ll get out of LCD-based tech. Its smart platform is based on Roku with all the video apps you can ask for, and it has smart voice functionality with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant onboard, accessible with the included voice remote.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1079

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $12, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—it can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082NKRJK8?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A1KWJVS57NX03I

Eufy Smart Doorbell DOORBELL99 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $50 on this Eufy Smart Doorbell. All you need to do is clip the coupon with the promo code DOORBELL99 see the discount appear at checkout.



https://news.theinventory.com/yes-eufy-is-making-a-smart-mailbox-now-1844840737

Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.

Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R3WY95C?smid=A252KSQ687FNRO&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=DOORBELL99&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=110

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.



Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BB9RWXD?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K37HKT8?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K39FRSL?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=169

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Anker Soundcore Flare S+ Graphic : Ignacia

Ready to play all your music out loud? The Anker Soundcore Flare S+ can deliver big booms of sound and can connect to your devices through Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to listen to the new Megan Thee Stallion EP. It’s 46% off, bringing the price down to $80, which is about $60 off the original list price. Grab this deal before it’s gone.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GYLKMNK?smid=A1KWJVS57NX03I&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=80

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Anker PowerWave Stands Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand duo are grouped in one package for $26, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WFB6QMV?smid=A294P4X9EWVXLJ&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=26

This post was written by Ignacia Fulcher on 6/29/20 and updated with new information on 9/8/20.

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently $22 off when you clip the Amazon coupon.



Advertisement

If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a hands-free caller. Expect about 65 hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quickly with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

Free 1-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X461Z3Q?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=58

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs. You can also get the Echo Dot on its own for $40.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PX3SCFN?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081ZRTC7K?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Belkin 10W Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

At MorningSave, you can add a Belkin Qi wireless charging stand to your desk for $25. This is a 10W charger to achieve max speeds on some of the latest Android smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy family. iPhone users will automatically receive their max charging speed of 7.5W, too. This Belkin unit features non-stick coating on the bottom lip to keep your device from rocking off the ringer while it’s charging.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1057

Amazon Fire Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0791TX5P5?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Aliens beaten you so far into submission that you have no choice but to join their side? If you’re a Destroy All Fans faithful, this Crypto-137 Edition needs to be on your starship’s radar. And I totally understand if it wasn’t with its ridiculous $400 price tag. PlayStation 4 owners can get it a tad cheaper today, though, with a $20 discount sitting over at Amazon. That’s still a lot of money to spend on one game, so here’s everything THQ Nordic included to convince you to spend it:



23"/60cm crypto-137 Figurine with secret planetary compartment

Official Crypto backpack

Patented eye-popping anti-stress Toy

Change crypto’s in-game appearance with all in-game Skins available at launch

Crypto Key Chain

Steel Case

Six Lithographs

Then there’s the game itself, the premise of which you can liken to human genocide by an extraterrestrial race.

https://kotaku.com/the-destroy-all-humans-remake-demo-has-me-excited-to-d-1844083130

The way 2020's gone, let’s hope this isn’t a grim foreshadowing.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WJHDN55?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.



Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HH8ZSMM?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W95MCR?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A3ODHND3J0WMC8

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/8/2020.

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is back up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. That’s retail price, but with recent stock shortages, you could only find one for double or more on eBay, so we’re calling this a deal. It’s nset to ship in just over a week’s time with a September 19 stock expectation.



Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).

https://kotaku.com/the-turbografx-mini-is-awesome-if-you-love-shooters-1843708560

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last year as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller is available to buy directly from Hori, but the power adapter is still sold out on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QD9GQ9J?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1Q2G8T?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773JFWDC?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=20

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S9QNZX5?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A20Z8TCB1KGM9H

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20. This is a pre-order listing, but the expected September 30 ship date is right around the corner.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F44FJG3?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Control (Xbox One) | $20 | Walmart

If you’re on Xbox One and you’ve yet to play Control, head on over to Walmart and get your copy: It’s only $20 right now. If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title.



You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1074

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 9/1/2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Prime your Devil Breaker for a long night of demon-slaying. Xbox One owners can jump into Devil May Cry 5 with all its DLC included in the Deluxe Edition for just $31 today. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a physical copy.



Devil May Cry 5 features three playable characters, including Nero, his best friend and ballistics engineer Nico, and V, who looks like a dejected undertaker. Each brandishes their own unique tools and powers to fight the hellbent hordes spilling from a gigantic demonic tree. It’s good fun and one of the best DMC games in the series, so give it a chance, won’t ya?

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HJSC5V6?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.



He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1052

Persona 5 Royal Screenshot : Atlus

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off.



https://kotaku.com/oh-no-im-playing-all-of-persona-5-again-1842377082

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $20 off.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085PS9F4H?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this $30 savings is still plenty appealing.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PFT19MG?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 9/7/2020.

Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Admit it, you love the Baby Yoda. Because the Baby Yoda was focused grouped so meticulously it’s hard to deny The Child’s appeal, even if you want to eat him. And with The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for October 30, it’s convenient Amazon has put this Funko Pop recreation of the show’s main protagonists on offer at a 24% discount, bringing the subtotal down to $24 before checkout. While the listing page suggests the ornament came out earlier this week, our price history tracker dates it back to early June.



https://roundups.theinventory.com/best-funko-pop-deals-1843863601

Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083MDBGBV?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088GP3MCH?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A31YXDE02QJ4UE

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087F95YBK?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=8

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0828JCKS9?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DJRFSDF?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A2U2FPFPIDC565

Select X-Men Dorbz Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dorbz is the pint-sized cousin to the Funko fam. Most stand about three inches tall and the cutest of the companies vinyl figures. Entertainment Earth has a few X-Men ones marked all the way down to just $4. Add these petite mutants to your collection or gift one to your favorite student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



Cold doesn’t begin to encapsulated Emma Frost’s chilly demeanor but the Boston native does have the fun power of also being about to turn into basically diamonds. Toss in some telepathic abilities and she’s great at parties.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/941

Here we have Sabretooth complete with fluffy hair and cat-like fangs. While Victor Creed may be technically stronger than his half-brother Logan he’s no less cute.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/942

This raddest thing about Psylocke is her katana, let’s be real. Well, that and her ability to focus her telepathic energies into a solid psychic knife. In Betsy’s timeline, she now possesses telekinesis, telepathy, and empathy. All helpful if you want to battle against or with the X-Men.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/943

Kid sister to Professor X, Mystique has been one of the most mesmerizing characters to watch transform, no literally. That’s her thing. She can actually change her cells to mimic the appearance and traits of other mutants, humans, and animals. Now, she can’t take on the powers of a mutant only look and sound like them which is still pretty awesome.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/944

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Anjou Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser HKY6TL8I Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’ve been finding it tough to unwind at home, you might just need a little aromatherapy to help you relax. We’ve got an exclusive deal that will help you with that: almost 50% off of this Anjou Ultrasonic essential oil/aroma diffuser. Just make sure to clip the coupon on Amazon and add promo code HKY6TL8I at checkout.



This diffuser offers multiple time options to keep it continuously running or to have it automatically shut off after one, three, or six hours. Its 300 ml capacity allows it to disperse mist for up to eight hours. With its quiet running volume and the adjustable lighting soft lighting (the ring around the Anjou diffuser adjusts to seven different colors) it seems like a perfect essential diffuser to keep by your bed.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088F93BJM?smid=A2PRWBN8MHYNI6&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=HKY6TL8I&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=16

I don’t know how the weather is in your area, but here in Minnesota I have had to turn on the heat and my AC in the past week. The fluctuating early fall temperatures can be difficult to keep track of, but TaoTronics has a few exclusive deals for Kinja users to make it a bit easier to deal.



This oscillating tower fan is 45% off with promo code POP55 for $50. When cold spells come, this cozy little ceramic heater is the perfect thing for keeping your home office or any other space warm in a pinch. It’s 30% off bringing it down to $46 with promo code WARM006.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1133

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1132

Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $29.



Each knife is imprinted with a list of ingredients that it’s best fit for, which means no more shredding a tough loaf of bread because you decided to try and cut it with a steak knife, you silly goose. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:

1x 8-in. chef knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. slicing knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. bread knife with blade guard

1x 7-in. santoku knife with blade guard

1x 6.5-in. serrated utility knife with blade guard

1x 3.5-in. paring knife with blade guard

Grab some here.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1109

This deal was originally published in May 2020 and updated with new information on 9/11/2020.

Make cooking 10 times easier with a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova, made specifically for Macy’s. It’s only $60, which is 52% off the original list price. It has 14 smart programs for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.



Advertisement

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Fluffy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1007

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 9/8/2020.

Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m sure we’ve become a bit more conscious of our eating habits over the months of shelter in place. Maybe you got a bit snacktastic and want to try something new. I’m very much a fan of dehydrated fruits especially as a munchies option on the go. If you’ve been interested in trying your hand at dehydrated foods Nesco’s Gardenmaster Digital Pro is what you’ve been dreaming of and it’s 29% off.



Dehydrated foods are great because they are all-natural and in their raw form. All the vitamins and minerals are left intact just making your food a bit more portable. The Gardenmaster makes it easy to dehydrate a number of foods. The Converga-Flow drying system allows for a faster process without tampering with any of the flavors. There are four drying trays that will get even drying with no mixing of flavors. It’s easy to use and the temperature adjusts without a fuss. And you if you get stuck it comes with a fifty-two-page instruction and recipe book. If you’re on the more carnivorous side of dining try out making your own delicious homemade jerky. Your palate will be pleased.

This item will ship for free.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1055

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Cover

1x 6 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert (fits 2.5 Quart Saucepan)

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1012

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 9/4/2020.

Ecosusi 14-Inch Faux Leather Messenger Bag 839WDEPT Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

It finally feels like fall, which means it’s the perfect time to start pulling out autumn weather apparel and accessories and maybe also considering new pieces to add to your wardrobe.



For me, September means my graduate school semester is kicking into high gear, so I want a classic bag that I can pair with any outfit that is also big enough to fit all of my studying essentials. This 14-inch Ecosusi messenger bag fits the bill perfectly, and with promo code 839WDEPT it is a steal at $14— that’s a dollar per inch of bag! It looks like this code works for the brown color option (my personal favorite) and the black option. If the coffee color option catches your eye, you’ll have to pay full price, my friend.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CQGKTNN?smid=A3TX4BYKY3SE5G&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=839WDEPT&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=14

Waterproof Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Massager Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

All this time at home has had me adjusting my skincare routine, which means I’m constantly on the lookout for good deals on the top cleansers, toners, serums, and even skincare tools. While I’m intrigued by the various iterations of the Foreo Luna cleansing brushes, I’m less enthused about the price tags on them which range from $50 to $200.



For this reason, I’m a big fan of trying out dupes. This option on Amazon I have not personally tried yet, but it has some pretty good reviews and I have a promo code for you to get 50% off its already substantially-lower-than-the-Foreo-Luna price. You can get this waterproof electric facial cleansing brush massager for $6 in pink, blue, and “red” (in quotes because it looks more like fuchsia to me) when you apply code 50G9O2HY at checkout. Unfortunately, the yellow brush didn’t work with the code for me.

If you want to try the original, I’ve found there are some models as low as $50 on Amazon and there is also a $29 off coupon available for one of the higher-end models today. You can check those out below.

Be sure to pair it with a cleanser appropriate for your personal skin type! I recommend trying out the gentle tea tree and BHA cleanser, COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser which is at a fairly good price right now for $10 a bottle.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0828GXN31?smid=A1SIF0ZXAPCO35&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=50G9O2HY&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=6

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016NRXO06?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A26EX42EPJTFS1

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XSXZYCB?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082965B6F?smid=A3MXRT9NDLI5YZ&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=130

Men’s Short Sleeve Tech Shirts Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t need to tell you the importance of keeping your cool in the business world or in daily life. But I can tell you that having the right attire can help with that.



JACHS NY has a fantastic sale on its moisture-wicking tech shirts right now, so you can stock up on the perfect business casual shirts to keep sweat from marring your cool as a cucumber aesthetic right now. There is a good selection of short sleeve tech shirts for $19 and a few long sleeve options for $25.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1129

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1130

Jezebel x Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Graphic : Kinja

Advertisement

It’s finally happened and it couldn’t be with a cooler company. Our sister site Jezebel has teamed up Bijoux Indiscrets to bring you two tantalizing vibrators to fulfill all your needs.



Because diamonds are a girl’s best friend now this vibrating one is too. As side from being just beautiful, I’m a sucker so pretty looking vibes, this sparkly sexy aid will make you feel like a millionaire. Nicknamed the Twenty One, this external vibrator is for your lady bean. This Diamond ($60) is the ideal shape to double-click you into boss babe paradise with its seven patterns and three vibration intensities. Eight out of ten clit havers need it stimulates for orgasms and what pretty way to do that. Gorgeously packaged, it arrives with a satin pouch, USB charger, and user manual.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1108

We are going to stay local with the next vibe too. The Better Than Your Ex Vibrator ($17) is the perfect travel toy. It can be used by you or your partner. I actually was gifted this for my bday and can vouch. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. This is your new cheat code. There are ten vibe settings and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries so no worries. But if you need more the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find now, your clit. Everyone is a winner here.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1111

For good measure, because I also got this in my birthday goodie box I’m a fan of the Sexting Balm ($12). This clitoral balm warms you up for rubbing it out. It’s tingling, titillating, and just notches everything up. Safe with toys and hands. Plus you save 20% when you buy it with the Better Than vibe.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1112

Free shipping on orders over $80.

Spicin’ Up the Bedroom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1110

Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We talk a lot about vibrators here and there’s no way you didn’t notice because I read the comments. As I write most of these deals so I know we are a bit concentrated on ladytown. So when I see a discount like this it’s a nice change-up. Our pal’s at Honey Adult Play want to give some butt love to the ladies and gents here. I love an equal opportunity sale. Take $33 off their top Vibrating Anal Toy just use the code KINGSLEY at checkout.



This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy that’s designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and also to handle a romp in the lady cave. The wave motions and structure of this toy means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and indeed WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Free shipping on orders over $59.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1096

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1094

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1075

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1076

Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at MorningSave if you’re running low.



https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1073

Up to 87% off Everything | JACHS NY Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



https://roundups.theinventory.com/best-jachs-ny-deals-and-coupons-1842495407

If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series—Funko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.



Advertisement

https://theinventory.com/in-search-of-a-new-long-term-reading-project-i-present-1844787256

W hile you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1401294847?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TLPBC7J?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/24/2020 and updated with new information on 9/10/2020.

2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

This combo will ship for $5.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1093

Image : Viz Media

Advertisement

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. Not only have I read the entirety of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but I’ve also delved into some deep cuts like Sand Land, Cowa!, and Dr. Slump. In fact, my affinity for Dragon Quest, particularly Sentinels of the Starry Skies is largely due to the character designs, handcrafted by Toriyama himself. And while I’ve been enjoying the Dragon Ball Super anime with my fiancée as of late, I can’t help but wish I was enjoying it in manga form, so I could skip past all the fluff and get to what’s really important: the jokes, drama, and basic plot points, no extensive fight sequences required.



Whereas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z started as manga series (both are part of the same series called Dragon Ball in Japan), Dragon Ball Super was adapted into the format AFTER the anime. Both feature contributions from Toriyama, but only the manga was written and drawn by him. A few of the issues are marked down on Amazon including the first volume, which you can order for $8 or get instant access for $6 on Kindle and ComiXology. Volumes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are also on sale for various prices, albeit all below retail. Peruse the whole selection and pick out the ones you haven’t read or start from the beginning.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1421592541?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Going to the movies is honestly something I missed so badly. I went at least once a week and often by myself. It was an excuse to just tune out for an hour or two and I didn’t even care what it was. I’m bummed I missed Queen & Slim in the theater but now I can watch it in the comfort of my own home with my dog for just $10.



There are twelve titles to choose from in this Gold Box deal from Amazon and they’re all pretty good. Well, some are very good and others are ok. I was lucky enough to see about half of these in the theater before everything shut down. But the price on these DVDs is great so I’d say grab two or three and take a whole self-care day of lazy movie watching. I guarantee your snacks are better and even if you grab three it’s is still cheaper than actually making it a night out at the movies.

I’m recommending Emma for the literary nerds, completely charming and gorgeous to look at. It’s a beautiful entry into the Jane Austen catalog of adoptive works. 1917 is a breathtaking film. Brilliantly shot and the acting and action are perfection. This is a sure-fire win with history/war buffs. I was pleasantly surprised at the interesting take on this version of The Invisible Man. It leans very much into the sci-fi origins of its predecessors but keeps it fresh and modern. I don’t know if I’d watch this one alone if you’re not super fond of thrillers, but overall it’s a great movie.

Prefer the Blu-rays? Amazon's got those too, albeit for a slightly pricier $12 apiece. Prime members enjoy free shipping on each title.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084QLBNVB?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082PQKLL2?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084Z4JQNM?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books | Comixology Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Now here’s a perfect way to spend your Labor Day: reading scads of awesome Black Panther comics without dropping a cent. To commemorate the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month, Comixology has made more than 200 Black Panther digital comics new and old free to download and keep.



Comixology hasn’t promoted the deal, which started over the weekend, so we’re not exactly sure when it will end. However, we do know that there’s loads of great stuff in there, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent Black Panther run that helped point the way for the version that Boseman portrayed in the movies.

https://theinventory.com/playing-marvel-s-avengers-learn-more-about-your-favori-1844954759

There’s also Rise of the Black Panther, a revitalized origin story for King T’Challa, as well as the kid-centric Marvel Action: Black Panther and the Shuri and Killmonger mini-series. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, so hit the link below and browse the scads of single issues that you can claim and keep forever until the promo expires!

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1056

Hisense - 55" Class H65 Series LED 4k UHD Smart Android TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Best Buy has a great price on one of its Hisense TV’s today with a markdown of $120. You can get the 55-inch Hisense 4K LED model for just $299 .



This is a Smart Android TV, meaning you can access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video straight from the TV easily. There’s no need to hook up a Roku box or a gaming console or other peripheral options to access your content.

The 55-inch Hisense H65 Series is pretty highly rated on Best Buy, with an average score of over 4 stars.

DJI OSMO Action Camera Image : DJI

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is down to $248 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.



You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

This deal was originally published on 5/26/2020 and updated on 9/4/2020.

iHome Color LED Power Station Image : iHome

Advertisement

Sometimes, you just want to plop your fat butt on a chair and do the same with your phone. If you’re over the cabling and entangling, this iHome charger at SideDeal is here to save you with a wireless charging pad, three USB ports supporting 2.4a charging speeds, and an RGB lamp that cycles between four different color modes to act as your mood light, all for $39.

Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger Q65ZGXQM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code Q65ZGXQM at check out and get this one for 40% off.



It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

This code is good until September 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QP65QPW?smid=A17WWJ5MXPXH1K&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=Q65ZGXQM&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=24

Men’s Short Sleeve Shirts | $12 | JACHS NY Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Short-sleeve button-up shirts have the best of both worlds: You look polished but you can also stay cool in the remaining summery nights ahead. Now you can really feel fresh and presentable with 80% off all of the men’s short sleeve shirts at JACHS NY. This brings several selections down to just $12 and even more to $16 and $19.



There are also a ton of different prints to pick from, so now might be a good time to stock up so you have plenty of options.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/1044

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been searching for affordable skincare and serums, you should check out The Ordinary’s brand of Hyaluronic Acid with added B5 vitamins. If you don’t know what hyaluronic acid is, it basically aids your skin in providing moisture and adding barrier support to your face. The added B5 makes your skin glow! It’s only $7, so I really don’t know how you can beat it. Grab it before its gone!



KN95 Masks (40-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 40-Pack of KN95 masks is $39. Yes, masks are overpriced these days, but these KN95 masks block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!

KN95 Masks (20-Pack) | $48 | N95maskco | Promo code KINJASHIP

KN95 Masks (50-Pack) | $104 | N95maskco | Promo Code KINJASHIP

KN95 Masks (100-Pack) | $160 | N95maskco | Promo Code KINJASHIP

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, and with the code KINJASHIP, you’ll get free shipping so you can throw out that $17 shipping fee for the 20- or 50-pack! If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160.



Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks is certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. They’re also FDA Appendix A approved masks. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them! Like I say at the end of all these mask posts, let’s not politicize a virus, please. Be safe.

SATA Roller Seat with Magnetic Trays Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You know what you need for your DIY work area? A proper chair. No, a chair from the dining room table isn’t going to cut it—it’ll just scrape on the floor, and you don’t want it to get dirty, do you? Instead, treat yourself and get this SATA roller seat, on sale for $113. This baby has wheels on it, for starters. Wheels are awesome. Also, there are magnetic trays on the bottom, so you can put your smaller tools and supplies there and have them wherever you’re scooting to next. Oh, and the seat’s made out of rubber too so it resists oil and other spills. Treat yourself and get one today!



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WL393TG?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Champion 2000-Watt Ultralight Inverter Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s hurricane season, and apparently this year hurricanes go where they damn well please. While maybe you’re not shocked about 2020 being 2020 at this point, it’s a good idea to prepare for emergencies regardless. If you’re even vaguely in an area that might get hit by a hurricane or other bad weather, grabbing a generator is a worthwhile investment. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely an investment—even on sale, the Champion Inverter Generator is $429—but if you’re worried about losing power for an extended period of time, a generator can keep the essential appliances running and the cell phones charged in order to make power outages just a little less stressful. The Prime shipping is a nice bonus, too. It’s not two-day shipping, but it’ll get to you relatively quickly.



https://lifehacker.com/your-digital-toolkit-for-the-atlantic-hurricane-season-1836255415

And if you happen to not need it for an emergency, well... you can keep everything you need to be powered up on your next camping trip. A generator’s just a pretty nice item to have around!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0812PNK3X?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Corsair Anti-Fray Cloth Mouse Pad Photo : Corsair

Advertisement

Anyone that’s at the computer all day knows the value of an actually good mouse pad. Sure, you can buy a $1 mouse pad anywhere, but that sucker is going to start tearing and fraying within a month and it’s going to be a pain. Honestly, it’s easier to spend a little extra up front for a nice, huge, nice quality mouse pad and not have to worry about a replacement for quite a while. Seriously, mine has been going strong for years at this point. So, why not grab the Corsair mouse pad for $22 and not worry about it anymore?



Not only is this made out of anti-fray cloth, but it’s big. I love having my keyboard, mouse, and whatever else sitting on my desk on a big mouse pad. My keyboard never shuffles around, and in the case of a spill it’s easier to spray down the mousepad and clean it up than removing everything from the desk in a rush before it gets on the floor. I’m clumsy, okay? Regardless, this is a purchase you won’t regret.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01798VS4C?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=22

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take September to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time even with this deal ending on the 29th.



Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.



Free shipping on all orders over $35.