Pre-Order Super Mario 3D All-Stars | $60



I missed out on two out of the three classic games in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and I’m going to take this opportunity to fix that. This newly announced retro collection for the Nintendo Switch offers three 3D Super Mario games from previous generations, including Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario 64.

That’s three games in one standard $60 release, and it’s right around the corner with a September 18 release date. Whether you’re scratching a nostalgic itch or wondering what you’ve missed out on all these years, here’s where you can pre-order Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

There’s no shortage of retailers that’ll offer this game, and since none are offering any pre-order bonuses at this time, you can simply take your pick. Amazon is always one of the best places to buy considering you won’t see a charge until the game ships, you’re guaranteed launch day delivery, and the pre-order price guarantee automatically applies any pre-launch discounts that may pop up.



Best Buy is another great place to pre-order Super Mario 3D All-Stars, especially if you’re a Gamers Club Unlocked member. You’ll get double the reward points on your purchase, double reward points on anything you trade in toward it, a 20% discount on new and used games, and a lot more.

You can also pre-order the game from Walmart, which mentioned to The Inventory that there would be a free “gift” with your purchase, but we’re still waiting on those details.

Order Super Mario 3D All-Stars ASAP

If you want a physical copy, you should get your order in as soon as possible. Nintendo is only running a limited amount of physical copies, and you don’t want any gaps in your game case if you’re a collector.

Nintendo will also apparently only sell the digital version through early 2021, so there’s a chance you’ll miss out altogether if you wait too long.