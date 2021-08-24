Featured Deal: Marvel What If...? 4-Pack | $50 | Amazon

The best Funko Pop deals of August 2021 are here.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Funko Pop toys are absolutely ubiquitous. There’s a licensed Funko toy for nearly every significant movie, TV series, comic book, and video game, not to mention many bands, celebrities, and historical icons. And we’re still barely scratching the surface.

There are thousands of Funko Pop toys out there, and thankfully it’s not that difficult to find some excellent deals. We’ve picked many of our favorites below, with prices as low as $4 each.

Disney+ and Marvel’s latest release poses the question “What If...?” as one would expect as the title alludes to. With e ach episode exploring slight changes that make large impacts throughout events and characters of the MCU, this stylized animated series has been a sur pri sing delight . This set of Funko Pops features alternate versions of fav orite MCU characters as they are portrayed in the show such as “What if Agent Carter became the first avenger?” and “What if T’Challa was Starlord?”

A set of Funko Pops about nothing! The legendary Seinfeld TV show recently made its way to the world of Funko Pop, and if you’re looking for an easy and slightly discounted way to pick up all eight core Pops, here’s a deal at Amazon: grab ‘em all for $75, a $15 discount off the list price. This set doesn’t include the Funko Exclusive variants of Kramer, however.



Demand for Grogu/Baby Yoda stuff has been high since The Child first appeared on The Mandalorian—and if the other Funko Pop versions didn’t sate your desire for silly trinkets, then what if we added a cup? This one is marked down to $9 right now at Amazon.



The modern Ms. Marvel, or Kamala Khan, is undoubtedly one of Marvel’s best creations in recent memory, and the young heroine was one of the best parts of the recent Marvel’s Avengers game and we will be seeing her join the MCU in 2022 with her own movie. This particular Pop shows her sleek outfit from the game, not to mention it’s more than half-off the list price right now at Hot Topic. The game is down to $25 at Amazon, too, if you missed it.

James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max this month and along with that we got another new Harley Quinn Funko Pop. Decked out in her outfit from the movie and adorning her new javelin which she acquires after something happens we will not spoil. Go see it for yourself and if you like it, this Pop will be waiting for you—only $15.

Funko amassed a wide array of pop culture icons for rainbow-slathered Pride Pop! editions for 2021. Amazon has a few of them marked down to $9 each right now, including WALL-E, Mickey Mouse, and a Star Wars Stormtrooper. Grab ‘em while they last!



This is a solid deal on an Amazon-exclusive two-pack of POP! Figures from Disney’s 1985 film The Black Cauldron, including both hero Taran and the evil Horned King. You’ll get the pair of them for just $22, which is 26% off the original price.



Weird, I don’t remember this scene from the movies—must be part of the extended universe. In any case, this bright pink variant of Darth Vader is perfect for Valentine’s Day now. We are 6 months from the last Valentine’s Day and have 6 months before the next, hence this being discounted to $4. Depending how you look at it, you can either be incredibly tardy or incredibly proactive with your gift for a loved one while saving some bucks at Amazon.



You may notice that there are a bunch of Mandalorian Pops on this list because they’ve been the hottest items over the last year-plus. Naturally, the selection is only getting bigger later this year with another batch of new Star Wars collectibles inspired by the show, and you can pop down pre-orders on a handful of them below at the discounted price of $9 each. They’re due out in October.



The launch of the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game was a bit of a disaster, although there’s still hope that the technical issues will eventually be overcome. We’ve already seen the game on sale for as little as half the retail price, and now you can get this V Male Pop from GameStop for just under half-price as well. Nice.



Mandalorian Funkos have been in high demand, and they keep on coming. Released in January, this deluxe Funko Pop depicts Mando himself riding a Bantha with lil’ Baby Yoda strapped in for the ride. The list price is $33, but you can grab it for just $22 at Amazon right now.



Hey, racing fans! Right now you can snag this rendition of driving legend Mario Andretti—the only person to win a Formula One season, Indianapolis 500, and Daytona 500—for just $6 at Amazon. This Funko Pop shows the Italian-born racing legend, whose children and grandchildren have also gone on to successful driving careers, in one of his many post-win looks.



Baby Yoda produced the hottest Pops of last year, and here’s a deluxe Funko selection—a scene, actually, featuring both The Child and The Mandalorian. It’s 48% off the list price, marked down from $33 to just $19 at Amazon.



It wasn’t until my adulthood did I realize how perfectly cast Kelsey Grammer was for the role of Beast. Beast really is just blue Fraiser. The juxtaposition of a highly intelligence and sophistication on what one would assume to be a feral creature is why the character works and Kelsey Grammer is the perfect person to capture that. You can get a Funko Pop to celebrate 20+ years since X-Men for $12.