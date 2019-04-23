Graphic: Shep McAllister

Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversíon (The Fun Cup) is the rare minor league baseball promotion that’s actually good. This season, 72 teams from every level of the minors will set aside certain game nights to completely transform their team identity to honor their city’s local Hispanic and Latinx communities.



Every participating team will wear new uniforms with new team names, new logos, and most importantly of all, new hats. Our own Zach Custer first took notice of these hats a few weeks ago, and we’ve been fawning over them ever since. They’re colorful, creative, and don’t take themselves too seriously. And so, after much heated Slack debate, we decided to definitively rank them.

We each ranked our 10 favorites, assigning 10 points for every first place vote, 9 points for every second place vote, and so on and so forth, and the following 30 teams all received at least one vote. But if your local team missed the cut, you can still find all of the hats here.

Usual name: San Antonio Missions



Origin: “The club honors the matriarch of the Latino family, the Abuelita, and her symbol of strength, discipline and love with its on-field persona for this special series of events. The chancla has long been symbolic of the Abuelita as she maintains the structure and order of la familia.”

Usual name: Columbia Fireflies



Origin: “Chicharrones are a fried dish usually made with pork belly or pork rinds. As noted in a release from the Fireflies, they are “a staple in the diets of people throughout [various Latin American] countries, albeit with national variations from country to country. Chicharrones can be a main course served with a sauce, or as a popular finger-food snack.”

Usual name: Clinton LumberKings

Origin: “A wildly popular street food in Mexico, grilled corn on the cob often served on a stick with salt, chile powder, cheese, mayo, juices, and more. Much like Iowa’s number one agricultural impact, ‘Elotes’ are a major player in the Mexican food scene. The Clinton Elotes will be a fan favorite as they join ‘Copa de la Diversíon’. Elotes embody the camaraderie and spirit of the Clinton community.”

Usual name: San Jose Giants

Origin: “Over the years, San Jose Municipal Stadium’s warm, delicious churros have become a ballpark icon,” said San Jose Giants Director of Marketing, Jeff Black. “We couldn’t be more excited to rebrand for the evening as this fan favorite treat and to take the field on June 16 as the San Jose Churros!”

Usual name: Corpus Christi Hooks

Origin: “This celebration is a terrific way to honor the Hispanic culture in the Coastal Bend and our team’s diverse fanbase,” Hooks vice president of sales and marketing Andy Steavens said. “The tradition of raspas is one of the most fun and unique aspects of South Texas. We’re truly going to transform our team’s look and in-stadium experience during these games. It’ll be a weekend to remember.”

Usual name: El Paso Chihuahuas

Origin: “Margaritas hold a significant place in the city’s history, considering the beverage’s origins trace back to 1942 in El Paso. The beverage represents more than a drink: it represents El Paso’s welcoming culture, its soul, and the good times associated with the city and the team. Along with the name, the Chihuahuas will don a new look that includes lime green uniform jersey and pants with a blue belt and a matching New Era 59-Fifty cap.”

Usual name: Hickory Crawdads

Origin: “Dating back to the Incan Empire, llamas have long been revered for their utility and strength, both of which are tentpoles for the Crawdads organization. The logo holds nods to both Hickory’s furniture-producing industry, see the furniture leg in the llama’s mouth, and Latin America’s vibrancy through the animal’s colorful chullo.”

Usual name: Hillsboro Hops

Origin: “When asked if the name is a nod to the Dreamers, the generation of young adults who are undocumented and brought to the country as children, Hops President K.L. Wombacher responded via email, ‘Soñadores is in reference to everyone who has a dream.’”

Usual name: Richmond Flying Squirrels

Origin: “‘Through this initiative, we are aiming to make the Flying Squirrels more accessible to area’s Hispanic and Latino communities,’ Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell said. ‘This announcement helps us join others in Minor League Baseball in the wonderful Copa de la Diversión endeavor, and we will take it full-speed. We look forward to making an impact through this initiative not only on Friday nights at the ballpark, but in and around the community seven days and nights a week.’”

Usual name: Sacramento River Cats

Origin: The Dorados logo represents a modern Luchador, or wrestler of the Lucha Libre discipline, which is a popular form of entertainment in Mexico and the United States.

Usual name: Lexington Legends

Usual name: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Usual name: Delmarva Shorebirds

Usual name: Brooklyn Cyclones

Usual name: Midland RockHounds

Usual name: Round Rock Express

Usual name: Louisville Bats

Usual name: Greensboro Grasshoppers

Usual name: Bradenton Marauders

Usual name: Lansing Lugnuts

Usual name: Erie SeaWolves

Usual name: Tri-City Dust Devils

Usual name: Durham Bulls

Usual name: Charleston RiverDogs

Editor’s note: This one’s pretty fucked up! It’s a dead dog!

Usual name: Inland Empire 66ers

Usual name: Reno Aces

Usual name: Pawtucket Red Sox

Usual name: Fresno Grizzlies

Usual name: Chattanooga Lookouts

Usual name: Lake Elsinore Storm