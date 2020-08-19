Milk Makeup’s CBD Body Oil Stick Is Relaxing AF

Milk Makeup CBD Body Oil Stick | $50 | Milk Makeup



A few weeks ago I decided to try Milk Makeup’s CBD Body Oil Stick. To be totally honest, before testing, I wasn’t really familiar with CBD. I’m no stranger to the plant it comes from though—my vape and edibles would wholeheartedly agree.



Backstory. I’ve always had stiff shoulders. I even went to a chiropractor to adjust my neck so they wouldn’t be so sore. It worked, for the most part. But ever since I took up jogging more seriously in quarantine (out of complete boredom and isolation I might add), I’ve been using every type of cream to mitigate soreness without taking Advil or Tylenol. Like, I use them too much during my period anyway.

Now, we can discuss my poor running form at another time. As I’ve mentioned before, I’m used to different topical creams that aid in naturally relaxing tension in my muscles. One of my faves is actually Tiger Balm. My friend and I talk about how we love the tingle when it activates on your skin.

Milk Makeup’s CBD Stick doesn’t tingle, but it sure does make you relaxed. After a run, I would take a shower and moisturize with it. It’s made with arnica, which took me by surprise because you don’t actually smell it. It spreads like butter and whew! Made my skin moisturized AF. Now I will say I combined the CBD stick with other lotions and body oil because I’m Black and my skin tends to be dry.



I wouldn’t say the CBD stick started to kick in until a few minutes after I applied it to my legs, neck, and shoulders. After logging in for the day I felt ... calm? That’s the only way to describe it. Calm and relaxed. When I continued to use the stick throughout the week I got the same sensation.

You’re not going to see a big change if you’re using it for sports-related relief. Even though I felt relaxed, my muscles were still a bit sore during the day. But if you’re feeling a bit stressed out and it expresses itself physically, this body oil can definitely help you. Again, nothing compares to the ganja, but Milk Makeup CBD Oil Stick is a close second.