It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Members Week Means 40% Off Deals at Adidas

adiClub members get huge exclusive discounts all week long — sign up or log in to score big.

By
Mike Fazioli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Exclusive Adidas deals, drops, and rewards await Adiclub members all week long.
Exclusive Adidas deals, drops, and rewards await Adiclub members all week long.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

If you’re not already a member of Adidas’s membership club, this is a great time to sign up: The adiClub Members Week deals go up to 40% on selected shoes, apparel, and gear for men and women. Signup is free on the Adidas website, and you can cash in on the deals immediately once you’re logged in.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Members Week deals | Up to 40% off | Adidas

The deep Members Week discounts end on May 4, but the free perks of adiClub membership are permanent. First looks at new drops, points redeemable for discounts, and exclusive sales land first for adiClub members. But the Members Week sale is the best incentive to sign up now and get up to 40% off Adidas gear.

Advertisement