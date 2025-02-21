Meet Apple's Newest and Best-Priced Phone: the iPhone 16E

The unveiling of the new iPhone 16E — pre-orders start at Best Buy and Walmart today! — is a passing of the torch for Apple. The brand-new 16E takes the place of the iPhone SE as the wallet-friendly entry-level model iPhone, and with a sticker price starting at just $599, it’s a huge upgrade from the SE. The iPhone 16E comes loaded with Apple’s latest A18 processor chip and Apple Intelligence, and it’s the first iPhone with Apple’s own C1 modem, which gives the 16E the best battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone yet — up to 26 hours of video playback.

iPhone 16E pre-order | starting at $599 | Best Buy

iPhone 16E pre-order | starting at $549 | Walmart



The discontinuation of the iPhone SE is also the end of some of the iPhone’s old-standard features, namely Lightning charging, physical SIM cards, and the Home button. The debut of the iPhone 16E means all of Apple’s smartphones are now charged via USB-C and have eSIM cellular connectivity. The 16E also comes with a 48MP 2-in-1 Fusion camera system to go along with its advanced A18 processor and Ceramic Shield screen, making the $599 price tag a literal stunner. The pre-orders for the iPhone 16E start today and run through Feb. 28.