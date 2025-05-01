May the Fourth Is This Weekend & With It Comes a Chance to Win LEGO Star Wars Kits

May the Fourth is basically an international holiday at this point. Folks around the globe will be celebrating this beloved universe of characters and stories by binge-watching the movies, insisting Han shot first to whoever will let them here is, and tweeting about how the Disney sequel trilogy is mid. But you have something much better in mind. Yes, you’re going to celebrate by joining the LEGO Insiders program so you can enter to score fun Star Wars Day sets and other freebies in this sweepstakes.

LEGO Insiders is a loyalty program where you’ll gain access to all sorts of exciting rewards, discounts and more — plus, signing up is free!

LEGO also has a couple of awesome new LEGO Star Wars kits for Star Wars Day.

Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship comes with bounty hunter Jango Fett and his son Boba, packed with new elements and hidden surprises for fans. Insider members can get a Jango Fett’s Starship keychain with their purchase.

Even cooler, the Star Wars logo in its iconic font. The first thing that flashes on screen before the opening scroll that makes Star Wars, Star Wars.