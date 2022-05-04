May the 4th Be With You! For us Star Wars nerds this is such a fun day to celebrate the franchise and share it with friends and family. It’s also a special day because many companies get in on the action too. New products drop, sales start, and even contests happen. Here are a few ones that caught our eye this year.
Chewy’s New Star Wars Collection
Chewy making adorable and officially licensed Star Wars gear for our pets is nothing new. This year they have a whole new collection for May the 4th. If you find something you love (We know you will!), get $10 off when you spend $25. Grab your galactic pupper or space kitty a Grogu Fleece Vest to keep them cozy no matter the atmosphere. Snap up this sturdy Rebel Treat Jar to protect all your fur baby’s goodies with the force. No matter what you decide to buy we know your pet will love them.
Chewy is also having a casting call for a Chewbacca lookalike to star in their next Star Wars campaign. If this isn’t the cutest thing in the galaxy I don’t know what is?! It’s open to pets and pet parents nationwide. It’s easy to enter just share your photo on social media, Tag @Chewy, and add these #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou. You have until the end of the month to get your four-legged bestie picture perfect.
25% Off Society6's Star Wars Collection
I love Society6, it’s no secret if you’ve read any of my pieces on Kinja/The Inventory. They are another company that always release a beautiful and brilliant collection. This collection is officially licensed Star Wars artwork created exclusively by artists from the Society6 community. This brand new batch features over 20 new designs ranging from not just wall art, but home décor, mugs, totes, and more. Everything is also 25% off today too. I love a good minimalist tapestry and this R5-D4 Tatooine Sunset by the Lyman Creative Co is really something.
Pre-Order Star Wars Sneakers at FUN.com
What I love about FUN.Com is that they design the majority of their products in-house and it’s exclusive to their site. And as they did last year, they love fly kicks. We are getting another round of Star Wars sneakers. Three new options dropped today inspired by Boba Fett, Leia, and fan-favorite Chewbacca. Each is $50, available for pre-order, and expected to ship as soon as they are in stock. For Boba and Leia that will be August 1 and for Chewie, June 20. All are low-top style and unisex.
25% Off Star Wars Sunglasses at DIFF
Today is the day to pick your summer shades. And thanks to DIFF you have quite the choice to make. There are 24 different styles based on some beloved Star Wars characters. It’s not just sunglasses, you can have any of these fit with RX lenses by a local optician. Each comes with a sturdy collector’s trifold case and a cleaning cloth. All the lenses are made from premium scratch-resistant polymer, are polarized, and the sunglasses have a UVA/UVB rating of 100%. My favorite in this collection is hands down the Ahsoka Tano. Chewie, Leia, Luke, Vader, and even Grogu are well represented in this collection. Plus you get 25% off each. This is a very good investment for interstellar style.
44% Off an R2-D2 Tamagotchi
Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. These are jokes I’m writing to be witty. Stright up, Jawas will kidnap your robot son if you neglect him. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color, but the white version is on sale for just $11. You can get the blue for the slightly less discounted price of $13.
LEGO’s New Luke Skywalker Landspeeder
In celebration of May the Fourth, LEGO is unveiling its new model based on Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder. Our hero is seen piloting this small aircraft across the outpost of Tatooine. He, Obi-Wan, C-3P0, and R2-D2 are in said vehicle during the often-quoted line, “These aren’t the Droids you’re looking for.” The LEGO set contains 1,890 pieces along with minifigures of both Luke Skywalker and C-3P0. LEGO VIP members were able to order these as early as 5/1. It’s free to become a member so you can place your order today easily. The model is set at $200.
Save $5 on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars-related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, The Book of Boba Fett just dropped and Obi-Wan Kenobi is on its way. As the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy and multiple Disney+ projects active and on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. Unfortunately, Disney+ prefers the one-episode-per-week slow drip. While you wait for the next chapter to release, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is $5 off today. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars-sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.