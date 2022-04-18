Numskull Halo Master Chief CosCup Ceramic Cup | $18 | GameStop

Master Chief is a vid eo game hero, a mascot for Xbox, and the star of his own television show. But that’s not all. Master Chief is now a cup. Yup, he’s a cup. When you take the helmet off this Master Chief, it does not reveal Pablo Schreiber’s confused face. Instead, you will find an empty ceramic container that you can fill with hot or cold liquids and then drink out of. Finish the Coffee with your own CosCup of the most famous spartan in space for $18 at GameStop.

Advertisement