Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $13 | GameStop



Almost five years later from its or iginal release and I’m still in disbelief this game exists—a Mario game developed by Ubisoft featuring the Rabbids. Even more shocking, the game is pretty good. Really good actually. It whips. If you’re a fan of turn-based strategy games like XCOM or want to dip your toes into the genre, this is an excellent example of one and starting point. You play as Mario and his friends like Peach, Luigi, and Yoshi as well as Rabbid forms of each of them as you take on weird amalgamations of classic Mario enemies mixed with the Rabbids. Also, Mario has a gun.