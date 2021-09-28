Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye | $20 | Amazon



Ever wanted to make your own custom tie-dye shirt but didn’t know where to start? Relax, we’ve got you covered. Pick up this Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye for just $20 at Amazon and get started right now. Seriously, not only do you get this wildly colorful package of spray dye that looks cool on its own, but you get 18 bottles of dye as well to make even more shirts. Or pants. Or whatever you want to make. You get gloves, rubber bands, and instructions to get you started as well, so you can make those tie-dye fantasies of yours come true. Go crazy. And then make sure you show us your designs. Tie-dye is rad.