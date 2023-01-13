It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Pets

Make Your Home Safer for Your Kids and Pets With This Auto-Close Gate for 60% off

Keep your home safe with this baby and dog gate for $80.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Auto Close Safety Baby/Pet Gate | $80 | Amazon
Auto Close Safety Baby/Pet Gate | $80 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Auto Close Safety Baby/Pet Gate | $80 | Amazon

Do you have a dog that gets so overexcited when guests come over that they jump all up on them? Maybe you have a 6-month-old baby and an open set of stairs they shouldn’t be crawling up or down. Keep them safe with a Mom’s Choice Awards Winner. This baby and pet gate is suitable for most doorways. Your curious little crawling child won’t be able to make it past the double-lock safety release and it can defend against up to 150 lb impacts so your big furry friends won’t be getting their way through either. Get one right now for 60% off.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
LifestylePets