Samsung Odyssey G5 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor | $430 | Amazon | Best Buy



Samsung’s Odyssey series of monitors are exceptionally curvy and wide. There are certainly benefits to both, but I get the hesitance to go for something like the Samsung Odyssey G9 at 49" across. Maybe start a little more modest. The Samsung Odyssey G5 reaches only 34" across. Likely wider than what you have now, but not a monstrous affront to God. It’s also significantly more affordable while still supporting 165Hz and Freesync Premium. The monitor has been discounted by $120 so you can start gaming in semi-ultra wide at a reasonable price.