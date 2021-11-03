Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Gaming Monitor | $1,33 0 | Amazon



Is there an official phobia that encapsulates fear of screens that are too wide? Because I think I might have whatever that is. This Samsung Odyssey G9 is weirdly menacing and I don’t know how to process that at the moment. The 49" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio, which frankly sounds illegal. Samsung touts the curved monitor as its biggest 1000R gaming screen, and God, I hope that’s true. Ultimately, this may look like a Photoshop goof gone wrong, but the monitor is no joke. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top of the line gaming experience. You can grab it 5% off at Amazon right now, where its down to $1,190. If you’re the kind of person who’s completely unphased by this kaiju-like, electronic nightmare, then I’m guessing that price tag doesn’t bother you too much either. To each their own.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/24/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/03/2021.