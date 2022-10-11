Apple isn’t the only game in town when it comes to audio. There are actually plenty of options out there you may find with equal or even better sound quality that you can get for much less than AirPods or the AirPods Max go for. And thanks to Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale, you can save even more on earbuds and headphones from brands like Beats, Bose, and Sony.
Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $170
These pure adaptive noise-cancelling headphones block any excess external noises and calibrate your audio in real-time to give you a premium listening experience. Drown out the sounds of the wind turbine on the next plane you take or jam out while your roommate studies in peach and quiet
Beats Fit Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $160
These comfortable earbuds are equipped with wingtips that securely fit your ear–a godsend for folks with larger ears that struggle to hold a standard pair of AirPods. Sound quality is exceptional as well.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $230
With the Bose Quiet Comfort 45, you’ll get the audio fidelity we’ve come to expect from the brand along with the noise-canceling capabilities. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—particularly in the mid-to-high range.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $270
These Bose headphones deliver pristine sound along with 11 levels of noise-cancellation so you can immerse yourself in your music, videos, podcasts, or calls no matter your surrounding environment.
Sony LinkBuds Earbuds | $128
These earbuds make use of an open-ring design so you can hear what’s happening around you while still getting terrific sound quality. That combined with the splash-proof and sweat-proof design make these the ideal earbuds to run with (Please don’t run on busy roads with noise-canceling headphones on and active).
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones | $348
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones provide exceptional noise-cancellation and 30 hours of battery life. If you’re ever caught with a dead pair of headphones, no worries. Three minutes of charging will grant you a whopping 3 hours of playback.
Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.