Philosophy Purity Made Simple Skincare Set | $10 | Macy’s



Sometimes , you need to wash your face, but don’t have a moisturizer to complete your regimen with. Sometimes, you want to moisturize, but don’t have the right product to get your pretty face clean beforehand. Now you can solve this problem with the Philosophy Purity Made Simple Skincare Set for $10 at Macy’s. It includes a foaming cleanser and a dewy moisturizer, both of which can be travel-sized if you’re actually going anywhere this winter (lucky). The set has a $28 value, but was previously available at $19. Now it’s down to $10, which is a really good price for a facial cleanser, moisturizer, and cute gift set in one. Also, the brand name ends in my name, which is fun.