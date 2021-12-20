Stemless Plastic Champagne Flutes | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code 11OR6F7K



Are you throwing a holiday party this year? Don’t answer that. But if you are, you should get this pack of 24 stemless plastic champagne flutes to make cleanup so much easier. They’re normally $19, but promo code 11OR6F7K brings the price down to $17. It may not be the steepest discount we’ve ever found, but not having to do dishes hungover is priceless. Although, if you own 24 champagne glasses, you’re probably not doing the dishes to begin with. Anyway, cheers!