Layla Pajama Sleep Set | $77 | Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJ21



Super comfy PJs are always needed, and if you’re thinking of upgrading your current set, we’d like to recommend Crane & Canopy. Their Layla Pajama Sleep Set is 40% off when you use the code KINJAPJ21. This code will work until November 19, making it an excellent option for a holiday gift.

Advertisement

If you’re familiar with the brand, you know luxury is their game, and that’s in everything they do from bath to bedding and even to PJs. There is something very retro about a matching pajama set like this, especially with the classic contrast piping. Getting these monogrammed absolutely adds a layer of prep and chicness. They’re soft, feel stretchy, and above all, are relaxed to get a great night’s sleep. They come in five colors light grey, navy, blue, pink, and black. And this two-piece set is a rayon blend and runs from extra small to extra large.

This will ship for $16 but make for a glamourous night’s sleep.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% off Layla Pajama Sleep Set Cozy 2-Piece Set!

Bedtime bliss comes in five chic, classic colors. Buy for $77 at Crane & Canopy Use the promo code KINJAPJ21

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 11/9/2021.