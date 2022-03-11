Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4) | $25 | Amazon



This has been in my backlog for quite a bit. Friends who have played adored Disco Elysium role-playing game filled with unforgettable characters that has you playing a grizzled detective in a city still in recovery from a war decade prior . The Final Cut version comes fully voice acted so even if you played this when it first hit Steam, this is a good reason in and of itself to replay one of the better RPGs of the last few years. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is down to just $25 on PS4.