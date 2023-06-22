Look No Further For An Ultra-Portable 11.6” Laptop and Microsoft Office Bundle At Just $199

Ever wanted a small and simple laptop for the basics? In the market for the internet, email, and Microsoft Office 2021 Professional bundle for the home or carrying around? This Lenovo ThinkPad 11E 11.6” bundle at just $199 has everything you need, including the necessary ports to get you up and running out the door.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 Celeron 11.6” and Microsoft Office 2021 Professional | $199 | StackSocial

You get the entire Microsoft Office suite and a fully capable refurbished laptop to complete schoolwork, client work, and much more that fits into a small bag for portability, all at 55% off ! With all the ports available , you can add external drives and an additional monitor to bring all your work to life.