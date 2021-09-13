4-Pack: iZoom Versa Beam Ultra Bright LED Task Lights with Pocket Clip & Magnet | $12 | SideDeal



Sometimes, you need a handy little torch to light the way. Your phone’s flashlight is simply not bright enough. Or maybe your phone is charging and you need something a little brighter and more immediately available. Pick up this 4-pack of iZoom Versa Beam Ultra Bright LED Task Lights with Pocket Clip & Magnets at SideDeal and shine a light on whatever you need to see, literally. They come equipped with 120-lumen beams with low, high, and strobe modes. They’re weather-resistant, compact and lightweight, and run on 3 AAA batteries. Plus, you can clip them to your pocket or stick them up somewhere via magnet. They’re very versatile, so if you’re needing a reliable light source, pick up a pack of these bad boys and never feel around in the dark again.



