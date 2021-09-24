Mydethun Moon Lamp | $32 | Amazon



Need some new decor to spruce up your place with? How about the literal moon? Okay, so you won’t be bringing home the actual moon. But the Mydethun Moon Lamp, on sale for $32 right now at Amazon, is almost just as good. This long-lasting moon lamp is created with 3D technology and eco-materials, and you can touch it to change colors between white and yellow light. Adjust its brightness that way too, and long press it to enable the dimming function. It runs on a rechargeable battery that will give you 4-8 hours of lights, and, well, just look at it. It’s a great buy for a space fan or anyone who wants to toss something a little different into their living space. Plus, it’ll keep kids mesmerized. They might even think it’s the real moon. Who knows?