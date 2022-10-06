Lader Pull-Up Bar | $37 | Amazon



Callisthenics is a way of training that uses your bodyweight to train your muscles. It’s the basis of all the show-off videos you see where people do weird pull-ups, or do push-ups that look absurd and have them clapping 92 times before landing, that kinda thing. Callisthenics don’t have to be scary though, and are actually a great way to stay fit, which is why this Lader Pull-Up Bar with 54% off at $37 is an excellent starting point. The Lader Pull-Up Bar is unique because it actually has a built-in level bar to make sure you’re putting it up right, can easily fit door frames between 28.35"- 35.43", is great for hitting your back and biceps, and shouldn’t mark your door frames either.