LG C2 Series 55" Class OLED Smart TV | $1,298 | Amazon

If you’re playing on a current-gen console (as in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X), your current TV may not be doing you justice. These gaming systems are capable of up to 120fps provided you have the right setup. To push your console to the next level, you need to use HDMI 2.1. A lot of TVs listing they support 2.1 but only have a single port with the other HDMIs being the old standard. The LG OLED evo C2 Series is a smart TV that released this year and features four HDMI 2.1 ports. No plugging and unplugging when switching between consoles here. Plus the OLED screen can provide some of the best contrast and deepest black you’ll find on the market right now. The 55" is down to $1, 297 right now.

