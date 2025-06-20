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Go Courtside With This 50 Inch Samsung QLED For Under $350

90s media consoles are having a moment, but some things are just better on a big screen (especially with prices this good).

ByThe Inventory Staff
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March Madness is gearing up this week, and if you’re still squinting at a decade-old screen while trying to track a fast-break layup, it’s time for an upgrade. Right now, Woot has a killer deal on the Samsung 50" Class Q7F QLED 4K Smart TV, knocking it down to just $350. That’s 22% off the list price for a 2025 model that’s basically built for sports fans. With its Q4 AI Processor and Motion Xcelerator, this screen keeps the action fluid and crisp, so you won't miss a single buzzer-beater due to motion blur.

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Samsung 50" Class Q7F QLED 4K Smart TV | $350 | Woot!

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What makes this specific model a "slam dunk" (pun intended) is the Quantum Dot technology. It delivers 100% color volume, meaning the court looks as vibrant as if you were sitting courtside, even in a bright living room with the blinds open. Plus, the built-in Samsung TV Plus gives you access to hundreds of free channels, including extra sports coverage to fuel your bracket obsession. It’s the perfect size for a den or a dedicated "fan cave," and at this price point, you’ll have plenty of leftover cash for the wings and nachos. Grab it before the first tip-off and give your viewing party the VIP treatment it deserves.

See it at Woot!


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