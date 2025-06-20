Stack Up to 3 Discounted Deals for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

StackSocial is living up to at least half of its name with this latest deal. They're offering discounted subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — 1 month for 16% off or 3 months for 11% off — and they're stackable. That means you can buy up to 3 of these digital-code deals and string them together to enjoy as many as 9 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and all of its many, many gaming perks at a better price than you'll find anywhere else.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription you can play over 500 great games across console, PC, smartphones, and tablet. Online multiplayer action and first-day game access from Bethesda Softworks, Xbox Game Studios, and other developers are just two of the other great features. You also get free membership to EA Play, with 10-hour play of select new releases and access to EA's great franchises, including Madden, Battlefield, and The Sims.

A single month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from StackSocial is just $25, and a 3-month subscription is $80. Stack together 3 of those 3-month deals and your bottom-line savings is $40 off the price of 9 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The flexibility of choosing anywhere from 1 to 9 months of this amazing gaming service is easily the best part of this deal.