Oral Care Sale | Amazon



Now is a great time to smile. Amazon has a large sale happening on dental hygiene products. From electric brushes to water f losser s and more, you can save on a little treat for your pearly whites or the teeth of someone you care about this holiday season.

Clip Coupon

Advertisement

It’s not enough to just brush your teeth. Get in deep with a water flosser like this one from Bitvae. The battery lasts for 40 days and its cordless design makes it convenient to use both at home and when traveling. Right now it’s $10 off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Snacking solved Pretzels.com *crunch*

Pretzles.com has customizable gift sets, with dozens of sweet and savory flavors to choose from. Buy at Pretzels.com Advertisement

Once you use an electric toothbrush, you’ll never want to go back. And this AquaSonic makes it pretty easy to stick with it considering it comes with eight replacement brush heads and a travel case.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $36 at Amazon

Advertisement

Your dentist has been telling you to start flossing every time you visit them. It’s time to actually follow through with your promises. You can get this pack of 150 dental flossers for just $4.