LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set | $23 | Amazon

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course | $48 | Walmart

Nintendo hit the ground running (and then kept running until their arms spread behind them, jumping into the air with the cape drawn and flew to the sky) when they struck a deal with LEGO. We’ve been getting new set after new set and now a couple of them are on sale. You can grab the Mario House & Yoshi expansion set for just $23. If you don’t have a starter set to expand off of, you can also pick up the Luigi starter course for $48. Note that neither set comes with a Mario. It will be as if Luigi snapped, killed his brother , and then moved into his home with a team of Yoshis. Typical Luigi stuff.