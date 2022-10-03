Nintendo Super Mario Bros Lamp | $40 | Amazon

This lovely little Nintendo lamp is modeled after World 1-1 of the original Super Mario Bros. You actually use the NES gamepad to control the lamp. Up and down on the d-pad will adjust the dimming while the A and B buttons turn the lamp on and off. Makes a great addition to any child’s bedroom or adult’s nerd cave. Note that the USB wall adapter is not included. Though if you’re like me, you probably have a drawer full of them. Get it for $40 at Amazon.