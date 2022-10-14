Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | $1,000 | Amazon



Is there such a thing as too wide of a monitor? Of course not, don’t be ridiculous . The Samsung Odyssey G9 is weirdly menacing but simultaneously awe-inspiring . The 49" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio which is not a typo. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top-of-the-line gaming experience. You can grab it for $4 00 off at Amazon right now, where it’s down to $1,0 00. If you’re the kind of person who’s completely unphased by this stretched-out, cyber nightmare, then I’m guessing that price tag doesn’t bother you too much either. To each their own.

