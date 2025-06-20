Logo
Kinja Deals

Finish This Winter Off Strong With 30% Off Select UGG Finds

We still have a few weeks of chilly air left, and these UGG finds are sure to get you through.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a new pair of boots, a cozy jacket, or something comfortable for everyday wear, UGG’s latest sale is a good one to check out. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent off select winter and early spring styles, with plenty of awesome finds we can't wait to get our hands on. Whether you want to stock up for next year or just treat yourself to a comfort upgrade before the weather shifts, there are plenty of pieces worth browsing. Here are a few of our favorites below.

Suggested Reading

Get This 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for Under $350 and Level Up Your Living Room
Save Hundreds on New Camera Equipment and Accessories Over at B&H Photo
Score Over $265 Worth Of Games For Only $15 With Humble Bundle

Classic Mini Dipper | $119 | UGG

Related Content

Save an Extra 50% Off All Anthropologie Sale Items and Stock Up in Style
Finish This Winter Off Strong With 30% Off Select UGG Finds

The Women’s Classic Mini Dipper is one of UGG’s most popular silhouettes. It’s easy to slip on, lightweight, and great for transitional weather when you still want warmth without a full boot.

Emmersyn UGGbraid Jacket | $138 | UGG

If you love outerwear that feels soft and warm without being bulky, the Women’s Emmersyn UGGbraid Jacket is a standout. The textured braid design gives it a unique look, and the fuzzy interior makes it a great layer for cool mornings and chilly evenings.

Lachlan UGGfluff Jacket | $124 | UGG

For something even cozier, the Lachlan UGGfluff Jacket brings that signature UGG softness in a full, plush silhouette. It’s the kind of jacket you throw on for errands, travel days, or anytime you want to be warm without thinking too hard about your outfit.

Men's Goldencoast Clog II | $91 | UGG

The Men’s Goldencoast Clog II is a comfortable slip on with a cushioned footbed and rugged outsole that works indoors or outside. It’s a great everyday shoe for walking the dog, heading to the store, or relaxing at home.

Don't miss out on the UGG sale and grab what you're looking for before these prices raise again. There's still plenty of cold weather left to wade through.

Buy at UGG


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!