Gear Up For Spring Adventures With Up To $800 Off At HeyBike

For a limited time, HeyBike has some major discounts across its whole catalogue of e-bikes as we enter into 2026.

We're in the cold season now, and the last thing you might want to do is be on a bike outside—but the cold won't be here forever. HeyBike has a number of e-bikes on sale with crazy discounts, getting close to a thousand bucks off.

e-Bike Year-End Sale | HeyBike

Ranger S e-Bike | $500 off | HeyBike

Mars 2.0 Foldable e-Bike | HeyBike

The Ranger S is a folding e-bike designed for effortless riding, featuring a 1000W motor and up to 55 miles of range on a single charge. It's now down $500, from $1,499. That brings the e-bike under a thousand to just $999 for a limited time.

Built on the original Mars eBike, the Mars 2.0 brings more power and more freedom. With a 1000W motor (1800W peak), speeds over 28 mph, and a foldable frame, it’s perfect for easy rides and spontaneous adventures. The fat tires allow for riding on a sandy beach as well. For a limited time, you can add on the front basket (a value of $79) for no additional charge. There is also a rear basket available, but that accessory is still at full price. The e-bike's standard selling price is normally $1,799, but has dramatically come down to $999. That's an $800 savings.

Shop HeyBike


