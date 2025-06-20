The Perfect Easter Basket Gifts for Babies, Toddlers, Kids, & Teens
We at The Inventory have rounded up some of the best Easter basket gifts for kids of all ages for Easter 2026.
Putting together the perfect Easter basket is all about mixing a little fun with a little function—and maybe a few surprises along the way. Whether you’re shopping for a baby’s first Easter, a busy toddler, an energetic kid, or a hard-to-please teen, there are plenty of creative alternatives to the usual candy overload that still feel festive and special.
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From sweet keepsakes and hands-on toys to practical picks they’ll use every day, these Easter basket ideas are designed to spark joy long after the holiday is over.
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Babies & Toddlers
Bunny Sensory Toy
This soft bunny toy is packed with engaging textures like crinkle fabric, ribbons, and a gentle teether to keep little hands busy. It’s designed for sensory play and early development, making it a cute and practical Easter basket pick.
Guess How Much I Love You Book
A classic bedtime favorite, this sweet story follows Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare (yes, those are their names) as they try to measure their love for each other. It’s a heartwarming addition to any basket that parents will enjoy reading again and again.
Carrot Sorting Game
This colorful matching game lets toddlers sort carrots by size into the correct slots, helping build fine motor skills and early problem-solving. It doubles as a fun, Easter-themed activity that feels like play but supports learning.
Owala Sippy Cup
This spill-resistant sippy cup is designed with little ones (and parents) in mind, made from easy-to-clean and durable, BPA-free materials. It’s a practical basket stuffer that’s great for everyday use at home or on the go.
Mudpuppy Pouch Puzzle
A beginner-friendly puzzle that comes in a handy zipper pouch, making it perfect for travel or quiet time. The bright, kid-friendly artwork keeps toddlers engaged while helping develop coordination and focus.
Kids
Squishmallow Bunny
Super soft and irresistibly squishy, this plush bunny makes a cozy companion for kids of all ages. It’s the kind of cuddly toy that quickly becomes a favorite for snuggling, playtime, or even road trips.
Hot Wheels Color Reveal Cars
These fun cars start off with a mystery color coating—just dip them in water to reveal the design underneath. Kids will love the surprise element of the color-changing action with warm or cold water.
Stamp Markers
These markers combine coloring and stamping in one, letting kids create fun shapes and designs with ease. They’re perfect for creative play and a great mess-free-ish option for arts and crafts time.
Get Outside! Ball Set
This set includes kid-sized versions of classic sports balls, encouraging active play outdoors. It’s an easy way to get kids moving and enjoying the spring weather after all that Easter candy.
VTech KidiZoom Camera
Designed just for kids, this durable digital camera lets them snap photos, take videos, and even play simple games. It’s a fun way to spark creativity and gives them their own gadget to explore.
Teens
LEGO Happy Plants
This buildable plant set offers a relaxing, creative project that doubles as cute room décor once it’s finished. It’s perfect for teens who like hands-on activities with a stylish end result.
JBL Go 4
A compact, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly big sound for its size. It’s great for hanging out with friends and listening to music on the go.
Hydro Flask Micro
This mini insulated bottle keeps drinks cold (or hot) while being small enough to toss in a bag or clip onto a backpack. It’s both functional and trendy—ideal for busy teens.
Clip-on Reading Light
A rechargeable, clip-on light that’s perfect for late-night reading without disturbing anyone else. With adjustable brightness levels, it’s a thoughtful pick for book lovers or students.
Woobles Crochet Kit
This beginner-friendly crochet kit includes step-by-step instructions and materials to make an adorable project from scratch. It’s a fun way for teens to try a new hobby and unwind while learning a creative skill.