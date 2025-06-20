Putting together the perfect Easter basket is all about mixing a little fun with a little function—and maybe a few surprises along the way. Whether you’re shopping for a baby’s first Easter, a busy toddler, an energetic kid, or a hard-to-please teen, there are plenty of creative alternatives to the usual candy overload that still feel festive and special.

From sweet keepsakes and hands-on toys to practical picks they’ll use every day, these Easter basket ideas are designed to spark joy long after the holiday is over.

Babies & Toddlers Bunny Sensory Toy This soft bunny toy is packed with engaging textures like crinkle fabric, ribbons, and a gentle teether to keep little hands busy. It’s designed for sensory play and early development, making it a cute and practical Easter basket pick.

See at Amazon Guess How Much I Love You Book A classic bedtime favorite, this sweet story follows Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare (yes, those are their names) as they try to measure their love for each other. It’s a heartwarming addition to any basket that parents will enjoy reading again and again.

See at AmazonSee at Target Carrot Sorting Game This colorful matching game lets toddlers sort carrots by size into the correct slots, helping build fine motor skills and early problem-solving. It doubles as a fun, Easter-themed activity that feels like play but supports learning.

See at Amazon Owala Sippy Cup This spill-resistant sippy cup is designed with little ones (and parents) in mind, made from easy-to-clean and durable, BPA-free materials. It’s a practical basket stuffer that’s great for everyday use at home or on the go.

See at Amazon Mudpuppy Pouch Puzzle A beginner-friendly puzzle that comes in a handy zipper pouch, making it perfect for travel or quiet time. The bright, kid-friendly artwork keeps toddlers engaged while helping develop coordination and focus.

See at Amazon Kids Squishmallow Bunny Super soft and irresistibly squishy, this plush bunny makes a cozy companion for kids of all ages. It’s the kind of cuddly toy that quickly becomes a favorite for snuggling, playtime, or even road trips.

See at Amazon Hot Wheels Color Reveal Cars These fun cars start off with a mystery color coating—just dip them in water to reveal the design underneath. Kids will love the surprise element of the color-changing action with warm or cold water.

See at AmazonSee at Walmart Stamp Markers These markers combine coloring and stamping in one, letting kids create fun shapes and designs with ease. They’re perfect for creative play and a great mess-free-ish option for arts and crafts time.

See at Amazon Get Outside! Ball Set This set includes kid-sized versions of classic sports balls, encouraging active play outdoors. It’s an easy way to get kids moving and enjoying the spring weather after all that Easter candy.

See at Amazon VTech KidiZoom Camera Designed just for kids, this durable digital camera lets them snap photos, take videos, and even play simple games. It’s a fun way to spark creativity and gives them their own gadget to explore.

See at Amazon Teens LEGO Happy Plants This buildable plant set offers a relaxing, creative project that doubles as cute room décor once it’s finished. It’s perfect for teens who like hands-on activities with a stylish end result.

See at AmazonSee at LEGO JBL Go 4 A compact, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly big sound for its size. It’s great for hanging out with friends and listening to music on the go.

Hydro Flask Micro This mini insulated bottle keeps drinks cold (or hot) while being small enough to toss in a bag or clip onto a backpack. It’s both functional and trendy—ideal for busy teens.

See at Amazon Woobles Crochet Kit This beginner-friendly crochet kit includes step-by-step instructions and materials to make an adorable project from scratch. It’s a fun way for teens to try a new hobby and unwind while learning a creative skill.