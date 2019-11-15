Let’s Remember Some Deals

I’ve been blogging about deals around these parts for over six years, and I’ve forgotten enough of them to fill a Costco. But some deals were more memorable than others, either because they had a particularly good headline, or they were a particularly enticing price mistake, or just because they were obviously silly but actually kind of useful (rave toilet, anyone?). So now, on my last day, won’t you join me in remembering some deals?
Wow, those were some good deals. Thanks for buying them from my blogs. What are some deals that you remember?
Goodbye, y’all.