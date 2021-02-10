Check Out All of Lelo’s New Releases and Work Your Way To a Big “O”

Up To 80% off Sex Toys | Lelo

For all of you not in the know, we’re officially in the middle of Self-Love Week, a time where everyone here at The Inventory pledges support for actively practicing self-love. Well, one of the ways to do that is with sex toys. Listen, we’re all adults here (hopefully), and every so often we all have an itch we have to scratch. Sex toys are just a tool to get us there.

Luckily for you, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale, where items are up to 80% off. While I already spilled all the tea on the brand and all of their best sellers, today I thought I would highlight some of their new releases to get you going.

The Soraya Wave has patented WaveMotion technology designed to keep up the rhythm you would usually have with a partner. That’s not to say you can’t use this with bae, but for all my (fellow) singles, it gets the touching down to a science. And if you still aren’t sold, try its multiple patterns and speeds on for size.

So you like oral sex? Can’t find anyone to actually have oral sex for you because of the parallelogram? It’s OK because the Ora 3 has got you covered. It has a rotating tongue stimulator to circle around the clitoris in just the right way. The Ora 3 is different than its predecessors mainly because the stimulator is bigger. That means you’ll get more surface area covered, which is always a good thing. Pro tip: Use lube! You can thank me later for the slip-and-slide.



Prostate owners, I didn’t forget about you. If you’re into butt stuff, the Billy 2 may be your best option. You’ll get eight powerful vibrations to reach your peak, and with the ergonomic design (and a bit of lube), it can be easily inserted by yourself or with a partner.



Sometimes you don’t want a rough tumble, but rather an easy orgasm to make you feel good. That’s where the Sila comes in. It’s a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, that was specifically designed for bodies who get overstimulated by the Sona 2 or the Sona 2 Cruise. The pulsations are just like the first half of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary, nice and easy. But at the end, you’ll have a peak just as powerful as the back end of the song.



Who here has heard of the Magic Wand? If you’re into sex toys, then you probably have come across it. Well, that’s exactly what the Smart Wand 2 is inspired by. M ade with silky soft silicone, you’ll be able to orgasm in like, ten seconds, flat. Hell, it might be fun to time yourself. This has so much potential to be used as a couple. We’re in quarantine, so why not get creative?



Every day the penis owners comment on our sex toy posts complaining that there’s nothing for them to have fun with. Which, fair. There is a lack of sex toys for penises but in the industry’s defense, penis owners are sometimes cis men, and honestly? There’s too much representation for y’all overall. But! Because some of you are not cis men, I’d like to introduce you to the F1s. It’s a see-through pleasure bucket made with super-soft silicone and has the same Sensonic technology that the Sona 2 Cruise boasts.

It’ll give you a massage with a happy ending ... every damn time. You can also control the different modes wirelessly with an added app on your phone (yes, it’s Andriod and iOS-compatible). Enjoy your me-time and don’t ever forget I opened your third eye to this gift.