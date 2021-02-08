Photo : Lelo

The world has spun around the sun and another Valentine’s Day has begun. Because so many things have changed drastically since this time last year, you may have decided to be your own safest partner when it comes to sexual exploits. I know you’re probably asking yourself, “Well, what does that mean?” Sex toys of course! Any adult understands that there are a variety of devices for sexual wellness—clitoral vibrators, silicone dildos, thrusters, to name a few. If you’re even halfway familiar and comfortable with getting yourself off, it’s almost like being a kid in a candy store—there is something for everyone. My personal motto has always been to spend a little more on things to give you a great experience over and over again.

That, my friends, is where Lelo comes in.

Starting in 2003 with its debut toy, the Lily, the brand became a hit in Sweden and quickly skyrocketed across the globe. Lelo transformed the look and feel of what sex toys could be. Think about sex toy technology and notoriety 20 years ago: Besides explicit monster dildos or the infamous Magic Wand, there was so much room in between to craft a brand of pleasure and aesthetics. Lelo offers a range of products for men, women, non-binary folks, and couples. Everything is luxury, so it takes pride in providing its customers with high-quality, silky silicone and water-based lube for the perfect amount of slip and slide you prefer in the bedroom.

We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites from Lelo, showcasing a breadth of premium gear to ensure your night is one you won’t forget. With the right equipment, spending Valentine’s Day at home doesn’t have to mean giving up all the best parts.

If you’re a fan of clit-sucking technology, check out this baby. The Sona 2 Cruise is a fun time. So here’s the difference between the cruise and the original Sona—the Cruise reserves about 20% of its power so that if it’s low on a charge, it’ll continue to function at full intensity without you having to do anything. You know, cruise control. This is great for you know ... girls, guys, and nb folk who can’t be bothered with charging ANOTHER thing. The Sona 2 Cruise also wields the company’s SenSonic technology to pulsate against the clit and vulva, bringing you to an optimal climax, or maybe even a few.

Because everyone’s body is different, you can choose between various speeds and patterns until you reach your peak.

Lelo transformed its original Soraya rabbit vibe into something even sexier. For those who simply can’t get enough clitoral and g-spot stimulation, this is the toy for you. The tip of the toy pulsates for pleasurable g-spot sensation, and an adjustable, vibrating arm delivers constant clit action. The Soraya Wave has patented WaveMotion technology designed to keep up the rhythm you would usually have with a partner. That’s not to say you can’t use this with bae, but for all my (fellow) singles, it gets the touching down to a science. And if you still aren’t sold, try its multiple patterns and speeds on for size.



Prefer a little prostate action? The Lelo Hugo might just be the device for you. As with all butt stuff, use a ton of lube and insert the Hugo into your bum. After that, you control the vibrations with the remote. There are two vibrating motors—one on the flared base, and the other at the tip for double the pleasure. Juicy. Like all Lelo products, it’s waterproof, so make your shower time a little dirty, I dare you.



Couples will be ecstatic with this edition to their sex lives. The Lelo Tiani was designed to give more clitoral and vagina stimulation while being penetrated by someone with a penis. It delivers vibrations to the g-spot and is totally bendable to fit inside all vaginas. Like the Hugo, it comes with a SenseMotion remote to easily control the intensity while going at it like rabbits.

