You’re never too old for LEGO. Especially considering you need the salary and savings of someone who’s worked for 15+ years to afford the best sets. There’s something very therapeutic about slowly putting together an enormous LEGO set. They’re mentally stimulating, whether you’re building to instructions or just creating things from scratch, and they’re a great activity whether you’re solo or with family. Treat yourself or a loved one to a LEGO set from some of your favorite franchises.

The iconic building from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This hidden apartment is the ancestral home of the Black family. It’s also a LEGO set made from 1,083 pieces.

The most famous owl in pop culture next to the one who cracks open lollipops with his teeth—you can build Hedwig from Harry Potter out of 3,010 LEGO pieces.

Fly around with the Guardians of the Galaxy in their iconic ship—the Benetar—featuring minifigures of Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Thor, Starlord, and Drax.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first decade culminated in the epic conclusion centered on the icon that is the Infinity Gauntlet. Be careful about snapping your fingers or half the 590 pieces will disappear.



This 1,353-piece set can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. You can have Star Wars’ most iconic ship for just $159.



Build everyone’s favorite droid from the Star Wars saga, R2-D2. This friendly face can be built with 2,314 pieces and comes with a special LucasFilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

Build the charming Child (a.k.a. Grogu/Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian with this LEGO Star Wars kit, which has 1,073 pieces to build a 7.5” tall recreation, plus it comes with a minifigure and placard.

Wahoo! This question mark block features some of our favorite levels from Super Mario 64. Explore Peache’s Castle, Bob-bomb Battlefield, and Cool Cool Mountain in this 2,064-piece set.