There are some games that are fun to play, but will ultimately lead to cursed knowledge, and What Have You Done? is one of them. For only $17, you get a game with over 400 questions designed to help you and whoever you’re playing with learn more about each other by answering the questions and then spinning the answers into tales of the past . It’s a fun way to break the ice, or just get a little deeper with people you already know lots about.