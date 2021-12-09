The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle | $179 | StackSocial



I am once again confounded by a website’s insanely great deal on something incredibly valuable. This time it’s StackSocial offering their Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle to StackSkills, plus Rosetta Stone, for $179. Do you know what the the price for these bundles are on a regular day? If not, I’ll just tell you: They’ll run you $1,615. So this unlimited lifetime pass to just, like keep learning, and keep growing, and keep broadening your horizons, and acquire all kinds of valuable knowledge until the sun goes supernova is 90% off at present. Included in the bundle are all 24 of Rosetta Stone’s language courses and StackSocial’s existing library of 1,000+, not to mention the 50 or more they add each month. Whether you’re looking for technical skills that will take your business idea to the next level or want to secretly learn a second language so you can prove that your neighbors are talking about you behind your back, this is the deal to take advantage of.